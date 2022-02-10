Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

The Comedy King, Kapil Sharma, in his stand-up show on Netflix “I'm Not Done Yet” has shared many unheard stories of his life with his fans.

One such was when he once gate-crashed into actor Shah Rukh Khan's house at 3 am, and he was drunk, worst was that he was not invited.

While narrating the incident, he said once his cousin wanted to visit Shahrukh Khan's house “Mannat”.

On hearing this, Kapil who was drunk, bragged about his relations with Shah Rukh and said lets go to his house.

“We went there, a party was going on. The doors were open and I decided to misuse my popularity. I told my driver, take the car inside. The security guard saw my face and let me in, thinking I was among the invitees.”

Kapil said, “When I went inside, I realised that I have made a mistake and it was not right on my part to be in the house uninvited.”

“I decided to leave, just then, a manager of Shah Rukh Khan came and called us inside. At that time, it was 3 in the night.”

“I then realised I was dressed shabbily, wearing shorts and Skechers,” he said, adding, ”When the door opened, Gauri bhabhi was sitting with her 3-4 friends in a room. She thought that Shah Rukh must have invited me.” “I said hello” she replied, “Shah Rukh is inside, please.”

When I went inside, Shah Rukh Khan was dancing. I could not believe that Shah Rukh would dance this way.

Kapil took the story further and said, “I went to him and said I am sorry brother, I came to your house uninvited, my cousin was here and wanted to see your house. When I saw the gates were open, I came inside.”

To which Shah Rukh replied, “What if my bedroom door was open, would you have dared to come in there?'

Kapil said that Shah Rukh was not angry and the actor included him in the party and they both danced together for hours. Kapil said that he was the last to leave the house and also clicked pictures with him.

