Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh first meet during a photoshoot and became close friends.

After the shoot, Saif wanted to go out with Amrita for dinner, but she declined the offer, and instead invited him over to her house for food.

After dinner, both said to have “kissed each other and said I love you”. Soon after, Saif shifted to her house, but they lived in different rooms.

Also read: Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Amrita is said to have decided to marry Saif, who was 20-year-old, in just three months of dating.

Saif, in an interview with ‘Rendezvous with Simi Grewal’, had said that he lived in Amrita’s house for a long time.

Saif recalled an incident when one day he had to go out for a shoot and the actor did not have money.

So, Amrita lent him Rs 100. Amrita also asked him to take her car, but he did not drive it as the production vehicle had sent a vehicle.

Amrita made the offer thinking she would be able to meet Saif again.

“Saif stayed at my house for two days. He had to go for shooting. At first, he asked me for 100 rupees, as he did not have cash. I said Why don’t you take my car? Saif said that the production house has sent a car for me. On this, I said that no, you take my car, on this pretext you will come back to me to return my car. ”

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan were married from 1991 till 2004. She told Simi Garewal she had changed after marriage, saying she had become 'gentler and slower'.

The two went through a messy divorce. They have two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

#amrita singh #saif ali khan