'Drugs leta hai': 'Shah Rukh Khan called me to his car, we sat for an hour after I cancelled shoot at the last minute'

Chandigarh, March 15

We all laugh our hearts out when we sit down to watch ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His wit and intelligence have no bounds. But the man who makes everyone laugh recently spoke about his mental health, which affected his work.

Kapil said he was battling alcoholism--which led to his depression and anxiety and it took him two years to come out of it.

It was his wife who forced him to travel with her to Europe, where he was reminded what living like a regular person used to be.

In an interview to Aaj Tak, Kapil admitted that his mental health led to disruptions in work.

Kapil Sharma said he once cancelled a shoot with Shah Rukh Khan at the last moment. "He (Shah Rukh) met me three or four days later...He asked me, 'Drugs leta hai? (Do you do drugs?)'," said Sharma. "I told him I don't do drugs, but I no longer feel like working," he said.

Kapil said, “Nobody got angry. The format of my show is such that I cannot be late even if I tried. We have to shoot multiple segments throughout the day… But yes, there were times when I backed out at the last moment because I didn’t think I could go through with it… When Shah Rukh Khan’s shoot got cancelled, he met me three or four days later. He had come to the same studio for something. Maybe, as an artist, he understood what was happening. He is a superstar, after all, and he has seen everything in this industry. He called me to his car, we sat for an hour, and talked. He asked me, ‘Drugs leta hai?‘. I told him I don’t take drugs, but I no longer feel like working. He told me some very nice things, counselled me. But this is one of those situations that you can’t improve unless you yourself want to.”