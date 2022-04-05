From depression to split with Honey Singh, rapper Badshah opens up on his struggles on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Rapper Badshah opened up on his struggles with clinical depression and anxiety disorder on Shilpa Shetty’s fitness themed chat show ‘Shape Of You’.

He said that he suffered from sleep apnea, it’s a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts. To recover from it and regain his stamina while performing onstage, he began losing weight post the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He also revealed that he changed his name from Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodiato Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Badshah’ that released in 1999, reports Hindustan Times. Badshah before joining the music industry, worked as a civil engineer.

He started his musical career with a music group named Mafia Mundeer founded by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. During his stint there, Badshah extensively worked with Yo Yo and other rappers Raftaar, Ikka and Lil Golu. As part of the crew, he went on to work with Yo Yo on hit songs like Get Up Jawani, Angrezi Beat and Brown Rang. Eventually, Badshah left for not getting credit as a lyricist for Yo Yo’s 2011 album International Villager.