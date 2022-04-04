Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’

Chandigarh, April 4
The welcome that Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently got as a guest on India's Got Talent 9 sets from the judges did not go down well with the netizens.
As Harnaaz Kaur approached the judges, they all congratulate her for winning the prestigious title, however, netizens were angry at the way Shilpa Shetty and Badshah interacted with her.
A video shows, Harnaaz walking up to the judges panel. Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Kirron Kher were seated there. They all congratulate her for winning the title, but netizens did not like the way Shilpa, Badshah reactions were for her.
View this post on Instagram
They said that were fake and non-interested towards Harnaaz.
Below are the reactions:
Recently, Harnaaz walked the ramp in FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week where she looked stunning in a red halter gown, however, a photo of her went viral. Social media users body shamed the Miss Universe calling her 'plus size' and trolled her for gaining weight and curves. But Kaur took her critics positively, saying that "she has been bullied for being too skinny and now too fat".
