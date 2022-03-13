‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 13

Actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh started trending soon after the results of Punjab Election were announced. Netizens started a meme fest asking Archana to brace herself as former permanent guest of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Navjot Singh Sidhu, has lost election, and now Archana might lose her chair to him. Social media users believe that Sidhu may now return to claim his seat after losing election.

Archana has now responded to memes that are doing rounds for quite some time now. Actress spoke to a newspaper and said she takes all the humour with a pinch of salt. "I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show," the actress was quoted saying.

She continued, "I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn't that strange."

Archana also added that social media believes that she only has this job. "If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project," she said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared as permanent guest on Kapil’s show but had to relinquish due to his political involvement in Punjab. Archana Puran Singh, thus, filled the vacant position and has been there since Sidhu left. Ever since then, Kapil also mocks the actress for stealing Navjot Singh Sidhu's position in the show.