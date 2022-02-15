Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 15

Legendary actress Madhubala's 96-year-old sister was allegedly thrown out from her house in New Zealand by her daughter-in-law and put alone on a flight to Mumbai.

As per ETimes, Kaniz Balsara landed in Mumbai from Auckland without any support and money on January 29 at 8 pm.

Kaniz did not even have money to get an RT-PCR test done at the Mumbai airport. When niece Perveez came to the airport her mother was ‘immensely hungry’ due to alleged starvation.

Kaniz loved her son Farook, the reason she went to New Zealand with her husband 17-18 years ago.

“My brother too loved Mummy very much. He took our parents to NZ when they moved there. He was a very respected man working in the Correction Department in NZ. But my sister-in-law Sameena did not like our parents," alleged Madhubala's niece Perveez.

"Sameena never cooked food for my parents at home. My brother Farook had to get food for Mummy and Daddy from a nearby restaurant. Sameena's daughter (Kaniz's granddaughter) is now married in Australia but she too treated my mom badly; she was in fact there with her brother (Sameena has 2 children) when Mummy was made to leave the house and put on an aircraft."

Perveez said that they were informed about Kaniz landing in Mumbai only 8 hours before.

"Sameena chose to give him the message and not us. Now, I wasn't in Mumbai. I was in Palghar. My cousin was informed around 12 noon on January 29. I had barely 8 hours to rush and be in Mumbai in time for the flight's 8 pm arrival."

Perveez alleged that Sameena's torture may have intensified after her brother passed away this year on January 8.

Meanwhile, Perveez has written a letter to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden about the alleged ‘inhumane treatment’ meted out by Kaniz.