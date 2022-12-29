Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

Chandigarh, December 29
A note has been recovered from the set of a TV show in Maharashtra where actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on Saturday, the police said.
As per NDTV, the note saying "he Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo" was recovered from a makeup room on the set of TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police told a Vasai court.
Tunisha and her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan's names were also scribbled on that piece of paper. Both Tunisha and Sheezan played the main roles in the TV show.
Khan (27) was arrested by the Valiv police in the district on Sunday for allegedly abetting Sharma's suicide.
The day Tunisha died, the duo had a conversation in the makeup room, after which both seemed agitated, police told the court.
Police have also recovered nearly 250 pages of WhatsApp chats between Sheezan and Tunisha from his phone from June to December.
The couple had broken up 15 days before Tunisha's death.
Sharma was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday near Vasai.
Sharma's mother has alleged that Khan cheated and "used" her daughter.
