Tunisha Sharma 'spoke with ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan' shortly before her death: Police

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

As accused Sheezan Khan has been remanded to police custody till December 30, more details have emerged relating to the death case of television star Tunisha Sharma.

Also read: Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

Video of Sheezan Khan accompanying man carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

As per Waliv Police, 20-year-old Tunisha “had a conversation with the accused” shortly before her death by suicide, reports Himdustan Times.

The police have said that Sheezan Khan was not allegedly cooperating with them in the probe.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing television show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.

"Accused Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. The probe has revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Sheezan Khanshortly before hanging,” tweeted ANI quoting the Waliv Police.

Pawan Sharma, uncle of the television actor, has claimed that her behaviour and lifestyle changed after she met Sheezan Khan, her boyfriend arrested on the charge of abetment, and she even started wearing a 'Hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he also urged the police to investigate the case from all angles.

#Tunisha Sharma