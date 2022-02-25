Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's first public appearance since son's arrest; Suhana Khan looks hot in black

Chandigarh, February 25
Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday night attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash with both her children Aryan Kahn and Suhana Khan.
This was Gauri Khan’s first official public appearance since son Aryan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Gauri wore off-shoulder black jumpsuit and she looked stunning, while Suhana loked sexy in a sleeveless all-black outfit. Aryan wore a white t-shirt and denim jacket.
Both the kids are said to be working for their new projects in Bollywood.
Aryan would be making his debut as a writer and is not keen on a career in acting and his sister is following her father’s footsteps in acting.
She is recently returned to India from the UK where she was studying.
