Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

A few days after--a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showing that he was getting married to Sonakshi Sinha went viral-- the actress hit out at the social media users saying, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture.”

The picture of Salman and Sonakshi in wedding attires had insanely gone viral on the internet but it was soon know that the picture was fake and photoshopped.

However, people jumped to all sorts of conclusions.

Netizens went on to say that the wedding took place in Dubai, whereas others said that it was a private event.

In the photo, Salman is seen wearing a beige blazer over a white shirt, while Sonakshi a red saree and bridal chura.