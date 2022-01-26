Video: Rakhi Sawant spotted first time after being eliminated from Bigg Boss15 house, says she's not legally married to Ritesh

Chandigarh, January 26
Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she’s not legally married to Ritesh and has issued an ultimatum to him saying, “Give me a marriage certificate or she will leave him”.
On Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant said that she doesn't want husband Ritesh Singh's pity. She said she will leave him if he doesn't give her a marriage certificate.
“Don’t pity me Ritesh. If you think I am a good person and deserve your love, only then let’s take our relationship ahead. We are not legally married yet. But now, I want my rights as a wife and not any kind of sympathy. Give me a marriage certificate so that we can spend our lives together. If not, I don’t think we can stay together. We will have to part ways otherwise,” she added.
Rakhi was spotted first time after being eliminated from Bigg Boss15 house, she, however, kept mum when asked who will win the trophy, adding that "meh out ho gyi".
#RakhiSawant spotted first time after being eliminated from #BiggBoss15 house pic.twitter.com/VA0m0cclhQ— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 26, 2022
Below are a few videos of her act in the Big Boss house
This was an epic #RakhiSawant 😅😅😅 #KaranKundrra ki maa aap sun rahi ho naa🤣🤣 but she is speaking the truth about #TejasswiPrakash she is disgusting in all the way— Pratiksha pareek (@Pratiksha1984) January 16, 2022
Support our real queen #ShamitaShetty ❤ pic.twitter.com/3w0CuytiHN
This was epic #RakhiSawant 😂#NishantBaht #ShamitaShetty #ShamitalsTheBoss #BBQueenShamita— Sharda choudhary (@Shardac77439651) January 25, 2022
SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY pic.twitter.com/jITdNvOSUv
I didn't wanted to thiss.... But this one is👏👏😂😂😂😂😂 Meri hassiiii— Anshika Sharma (@Anshika03280524) January 10, 2022
Savage reply to momo aunty from rakhi#RakhiSawant 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/aW4Csba0di
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar