Video: Rakhi Sawant spotted first time after being eliminated from Bigg Boss15 house, says she's not legally married to Ritesh

Chandigarh, January 26

Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she’s not legally married to Ritesh and has issued an ultimatum to him saying, “Give me a marriage certificate or she will leave him”.

On Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant said that she doesn't want husband Ritesh Singh's pity. She said she will leave him if he doesn't give her a marriage certificate.

“Don’t pity me Ritesh. If you think I am a good person and deserve your love, only then let’s take our relationship ahead. We are not legally married yet. But now, I want my rights as a wife and not any kind of sympathy. Give me a marriage certificate so that we can spend our lives together. If not, I don’t think we can stay together. We will have to part ways otherwise,” she added.

Rakhi was spotted first time after being eliminated from Bigg Boss15 house, she, however, kept mum when asked who will win the trophy, adding that "meh out ho gyi".

