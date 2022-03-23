When people said Kapil Sharma ‘nashe mein pad gaya, comedy khatam’, Bharti Singh backs the comedian for someone who does not give up

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

At a time when Kapil Sharma is mired with controversies surrounding ‘The Kashmir File’, it’s Bharti Singh who has lauded the comedian for coming out stronger after going through a tough phase of his life.

She said that people predicted Kapil's career was over but the comedian proved everyone wrong.

“Log bolte the khatam, ab ye khatam, nashe mein pad gaya, ab comedy khatam. But even today, he is running a show on his own. And, today whenever people like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan or Farah Khan do something new, they want to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, ” said Bharti in an interview without mentioning the phase in Kapil’s life when he was dealing with alcoholism.

A few years back, many celebrities had refused to appear on his show after Kapil Sharma had cancelled his shows at the last minute. He then went to a detox centre in Bengaluru to overcome his alcohol addiction. During the same interview, Bharti also revealed how she realised what people mean when they say, “The show must go on.”

She shared that during her stint at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge she had to make people laugh while her mother was in the ICU after she got a stomach ulcer. While she was backstage, she thought, “Merko pata bhi nahi main jeetungi ya nahi. Mujhe iske paise bhi nahi mil rahe. Meri mummy ko ulcer hai aur mujhe logon ko hasana hai, ye kaisi life..aise karna padta hai artist ko.”

She said: “Aap stage pe nahi keh sakte ki aaj thoda kam hasaungi. Meri mummy hospital mein hain please taaliyan bajaiyega.”

Bharti is currently expecting her first child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.