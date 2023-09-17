 Standing up against drugs in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Along with the record seizure of heroin by the police, villagers are mobilising themselves to act against dealers

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

A banner in Faridkot’s Dhilwan Khurd village proclaims how anti-drug activist Harbhagwan Singh fell victim to a smuggler. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



Jupinderjit Singh

A STARK message blares from a flex banner at the entrance of Dhilwan Khurd village in Faridkot, delivering a warning that cannot be ignored: “Laggi je tere kaalje haje chhuri nahin, eh naa samjhin ke tere shehar di haalat buri nahin.” Translated, it conveys a chilling message: “Don’t be deceived by peace in your home or city if you haven’t been stabbed yet.” This ominous couplet is displayed next to the photo of Harbhagwan Singh, a member of the Nasha Roko Committee. Tragically, he fell victim to drug smugglers just four days after the committee’s formation on August 4. The audacity of his murder was shocking.

Harbhagwan, along with other committee members and the village panchayat, had sought a commitment from Avtar Singh Taari, a fellow villager, to halt his drug-related activities. During a panchayat meeting, Taari’s alleged accomplice came and fatally shot Harbhagwan.

Harbhagwan’s family. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

This incident was a bitter irony in a village known for its tradition of collectively addressing problems, even individual ones. Five years back, the villagers had raised Rs 80,000 for Taari’s leg surgery. A kabaddi player then, he had become immobile due to an injury.

Harbhagwan, who leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, worked as an outsourced lineman for the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. His home depicts a grim picture of poverty, with mud-lined brick walls, curtain-covered washrooms, and a mud floor mixed with cow dung and wheat straw.

Kuldeep Singh, a committee member, expressed their determination to combat drug abuse. “We couldn’t rely solely on the government. To eradicate a social evil, people must launch a social movement,” he emphasised. “For too long, we ignored drug smugglers, but when even children under 15 started getting addicted to drugs, we knew we had to act.”

On August 1, they formed the committee and reported Taari and his associates involved in drug trafficking to the police. Regrettably, their pleas were ignored.

Bodh Singh, Harbhagwan’s cousin and the complainant in the murder case, remarked, “People often only act when their family or someone in their close circle is directly affected. Until then, it’s someone else’s problem or the government’s concern.”

Bodh Singh said when they gathered at Taari’s house, pleading for him to stop his drug dealings, he gave assurances but remained indifferent. “On the fateful day, we caught two addicts emerging from Taari’s house, clearly in a drug-induced stupor. We called Taari to the panchayat, and that’s when the fatal incident unfolded.”

Later, the police arrested Taari and the shooter, Amandeep Ghopa, along with their spouses and Taari’s 16-year-old son.

The concerns of the Nasha Roko Committee are not baseless. Punjab has seen a record heroin seizure this year. Nearly 950 kg has been recovered till September 15, surpassing the previous high of 759.82 kg in 2020. The expansion of the heroin trade can be gauged from the police data. In 2002, only 2.32 kg of heroin was recovered. In 2007, it increased to 134.93 kg and in 2012, the figure touched 301.39 kg. In 2022, 593.68 kg was seized.

Security agencies privately admit that the recoveries constitute only a small fraction of the total drug influx. The grim reality is that Punjab has an estimated four to five lakh heroin addicts, with daily consumption rates suggesting that the annual recovery is depleted in just a few days.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh stated in March that there were 10 lakh addicts in the state, based on the number of enrolments in government and private de-addiction centres. Half of them were addicted to heroin or chitta. Three years ago, in 2020, the Congress government reported four lakh heroin addicts. Despite the substantial heroin recoveries, it is believed that only 10 per cent of smuggled drugs are intercepted.

The surge in drug trafficking can be attributed to several factors, including the Taliban’s control of opium fields in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s encouragement of smuggling, and the collapse of Pakistan’s economy. One Indian rupee equals 3.62 Pakistani rupees, increasing the purchasing power of smugglers. The patience of the common man has worn thin after multiple governments have failed to curb drug smuggling in the past 15 years. Nasha Roko Committees have emerged across the state, leading to clashes between vigilantes and smugglers.

Inform the police, avoid direct conflict

It is heartening that people have taken up cudgels against the drug menace. The police have always encouraged participation in checking crime. We have co-opted the VDCs in the fight against drugs. But no one can take the law into their hands. The VDCs are not supposed to enter into direct conflict with criminals or smugglers. They need to inform the police. Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Police Chief

In Mozam Base and Mozam Forward villages situated close to the International Border with Pakistan in Fazilka, the Border Security Force, the police and the intelligence agencies are motivating people to red-flag smugglers or peddlers. Officials are rejuvenating the Village Defence Committees (VDCs) to keep an eye on the smugglers too. “These committees exist as a civilian arm for defence at the border. The members inform security agencies of any abnormal activity that can compromise the security of the country. Now, we are sensitising them to the menace of drugs,” says an offical.

The VDCs are being told to report any stranger in the area (like a peddler who has come to collect contraband packets being delivered from across the border). They are also trained to spot a drone and know what to do if they see a dropped packet.

PEDDLERS ON EITHER SIDE OF BORDER

  • For most of the peddlers on either side of the border, smuggling is a way of life. Two Pakistani smugglers, Mohd Amzad and Mohd Siwana, caught by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) after they brought 29 kg of chitta across the Sutlej, said their mud houses were damaged in the floods. When some persons offered Rs 3 lakh (Pakistani currency) each, they agreed to take the risk. Both have paid a heavy price. Both face decades in Indian jails. Siwana has also lost an arm, which had to be amputated after infection following a gunshot injury.
  • An Indian peddler, Veer Singh, in and out of jail many times, told agencies he has no other source of income. Veer has gained such expertise in crossing the riverine areas that he charged a whopping Rs 1 crore for smuggling 77 kg of heroin. The SSOC caught him.

— Inputs from Balwant Garg and Praful Chander Nagpal

#Faridkot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Trending

Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

4
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

5
Diaspora

In not-so-good news for Indian students, UK to hike visa fee from October

6
J & K

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

7
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

8
Entertainment

Director Tarsem Singh talks about 'Dear Jassi' based on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Sikh woman

9
Haryana

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

10
Diaspora

Punjabis among 16 sentenced for money-laundering, human smuggling in UK

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

War-like provisions recovered from slain militants

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Expresses concern over Manipur situation


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

High Court grants interim bail to ex-AIT law officer

Narrow escape for Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader in firing incident

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 40.5 crore

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Dengue patient count 211 in Ludhiana district

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested