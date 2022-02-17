Cancel passports of Chintel Pardiso builders, says society

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 16

Though the administration and the local authorities claim to be going out of their way to rehabilitate Chintel Pardiso residents, they are continuing their hunger strike. The residents have demanded immediate arrest of all directors of Chintels Group and cancellation of their passports. The residents have accused the police of shielding builders by not naming them in the FIR.

Handing out a nine-point demand letter to local MLA Rakesh Daultabad, who came to meet flat owners, residents demanded a probe under the direct supervision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court into the entire incident, the malpractices adopted by the builder to obtain the occupation certificate (OC) and government officials involved.

Residents demanded that the court should supervise the investigation and get a structural audit conducted by the IITD. They also said the HRERA licence of Ms Chintles India should be cancelled. The authorities should ensure immediate settlement and rehabilitation of all flat owners, residents added.

The DTP, RS Bhath, who is stationed in society, said the repair work started yesterday was completed in 90 per cent flats. “Shifting of families has started. We will accommodate all 34 flat owners by end of this week. Things are working out,” the DTP said.