Unsafe Gurugram society to be vacated by March 1

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 16

With IIT Delhi declaring Green View residential society in Sector 37 D here unsafe, residents have been told to vacate it by March 1. Holding state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd and its contractors responsible, the administration announced that flat owners who wanted to relocate permanently would be given refund along with one month’s interest.

Following a meeting with 140 flat owners and NBCC officials, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the corporation would provide alternative accommodation or pay rent to residents.

“We will not go ahead with demolition till the compensation is paid. A second survey of the society will be done and even if it is found livable with repairs, owners will be free to opt for refund,” said Yadav. The administration said evacuation was urgent to ensure that there was no Chintels Paradiso-like mishap. In November last year, residents were served evacuation notices, but they insisted on staying till they get compensation. NBCC CMD PK Gupta said, “The IIT team said high chloride level in water led to corrosion. After the first inspection, we wanted to undertake major repairs, but couldn’t go ahead with it due to Covid. Later, rains caused further damage to the buildings.”