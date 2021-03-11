HARERA issues notice to freeze accounts of real estate firm

Gurugram, May 20
The Gurugram Bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has issued notice to freeze all accounts associated with real estate firm Mahira Infratech Limited, formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Private Limited, which was developing a real-estate project namely ‘Affordable Group Housing Colony’ over an area measuring 10 acres in Sector 68.
The authority directed Lead District Manager to furnish the details of bank accounts along with statements of all accounts associated with the promoters. It has come to the knowledge of the authority that some accounts other than those declared at time of registration were also operational.
Earlier this month, Directorate of Town and Country Planning passed an order for cancellation of licence of project and intimated HARERA for cancellation of licence and to freeze the accounts with immediate effect.
