Modi lauds Saini for transparent, pro-people governance in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Haryana Government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, for its people-centric governance and commitment to transparency in recruitment and job creation. Addressing a massive public gathering after inaugurating air services and laying the foundation stone of Terminal-2 at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, the Prime Minister praised Haryana’s recent strides in clean and accountable administration.

Modi highlighted the transformation in the state’s employment landscape. “The dismal state of government jobs in Haryana prior to 2014 is well known. Today, Haryana has set an exemplary record in offering government jobs without any kharchi-parchi. It is a matter of pride that I have got such a partner government in Haryana to realise the vision of a developed India,” he said.

He appreciated the state’s commitment to fairness and meritocracy. “Over 25,000 eligible youth were provided government employment before Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini even took oath,” said the Prime Minister. “The state government is actively preparing a roadmap to create thousands of new jobs in the near future.”

Paying tribute to Haryana’s military heritage, Modi said, “Haryana is a land of valiant youth who protect the nation’s borders.” He took a swipe at the previous Congress-led government, accusing it of neglecting soldiers’ long-pending demand for One Rank One Pension (OROP). “It was after BJP came to power that the OROP demand was fulfilled. In Haryana alone, over Rs 13,500 crore has been disbursed under the scheme,” he added.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence in the state’s role in India’s development journey. “Haryana will play a pivotal role in fulfilling the vision of a developed India. The fragrance of Haryana’s soil will continue to spread across the world,” he said.

Beginning his address in a heartfelt Haryanvi accent, Modi struck an instant chord with the crowd. “Mahare Hariyana Ke Dhakad Logaan Nai Ram-Ram, Thade Jawan, Thade Khiladi, Thada Bhaichara – Yo Sai Haryana Ki Pechchaan,” he greeted, drawing thunderous applause. He thanked the public for their enthusiastic presence despite the busy harvest season.