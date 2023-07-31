 Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC : The Tribune India

  Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration saves the day, two sides hold meeting

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Security personnel attempt to pacify miscreants.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 31

The communal violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday spread to Gurugram bringing local police and administration on their toes.

A crowd of around 500 pelted stones and torched four shops and a cab near Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna area.

Following the incident, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav reached the spot and pacified two warring communities. No loss of life was reported and Section 144 was imposed in Gurugram. The meeting between two groups was underway till the filing of the report.

“The borders with Nuh were sealed. However, owing to rumour mongering on social media the situation flared up in Sohna. The situation was brought under control. We are talking to leaders of both communities and trying to pacify the rioters. They torched some shops, but timely intervention by fire brigade saved the day,” DC Nishant Yadav said.

It may be noted that though the borders with Nuh were sealed in the morning itself, supporters of two clashing groups in Nuh were mobilised and they went on rampage in evening. First, a cab was set on fire at the chowk and soon both sides resorted to slogan shouting. By the time administration officials reached they had started torching the shops.

The cyber cells of Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal have been activated to keep rumour mongers under check. An advisory has been issued by administrations and police of all three districts asking residents to maintain harmony and no to believe rumours. People have been warned against forwarding any inflammatory videos.

Sources claim that cow vigilante groups active in tree districts have been asked to curtail their social media activities which according to law enforcement agencies is flaring things in these districts.

“We issue a strong warning against sharing any inflammatory or unwarranted video or information on social media. In addition to getting accounts blocked we will penalise the violators. Police deployment has been stepped up in district to ensure peace in Gurugram,” added Yadav.

Meanwhile, families of those who participated in Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra and are stranded in Nuh have approached administrations of Faridabad and Gurugram and they are coordinating with Nuh counterparts to get information and rescue.

#Gurugram #Nuh

