Rajasthan groups came to Nuh to 'avenge' Nasir-Junaid killing

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Nuh, August 8

Angered at inaction over the killing of Rajasthan residents Nasir and Junaid earlier this year, several groups had come to Nuh from the neighbouring state to target the cow vigilantes, allegedly linked to the murders, during their yatra on July 31.

The police have so far arrested 20 suspects and are in search of 50 others who had crossed over from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and Alwar and indulged in rioting. Four of these suspects are from Ghatmika, the native village of Nasir and Junaid.

Mahapanchayat organisers booked Gurugram police have booked organisers and participants of the August 6 Hindu mahapanchayat for promoting enmity, preaching denial of basic rights to a community, disobeying public order and inciting hatred.

The suspects have reportedly confessed to having carried out arson in order to avenge the killing of the two allegedly by cow vigilantes, including Monu Manesar. Pompous declarations and dares put out by both sides on the social media drove these suspects to Nuh.

“Months after the incident, and after hiding for a few days, Monu and his men had been mocking us. They had been posting videos on the social media, challenging us. They had announced that they would be part of the yatra. We knew it was our chance and went for it,” one of the accused told the police.

Sources revealed these men had made separate WhatsApp groups especially to carry out arson, asking members to “avenge” the killing of the two.

A social media war had been on between cow vigilantes and various Meo groups, both issuing threats to the each other.

Monu’s announcement in a July 30 video that he would participate in the yatra is learnt to have instigated the other side, while another vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s ‘demeaning’ video during the yatra sparked off rioting, say sources.

The Nuh police have got in touch with the Rajasthan Police seeking cooperation in nabbing the absconding suspects. “We are in touch with our Rajasthan counterparts to nab the suspects hiding there. They are assisting us and we have so far nabbed several suspects,” says Nuh SP Narender Birjania.

The Rajasthan Police’s cyber cell is also identifying and scouring vitriolic videos shared in their jurisdiction in the run-up to the arson.

The Nuh police have also got in touch with their UP counterparts since many suspects are hiding at Kosi village near Mathura.

#Nuh #Rajasthan