Will start stir on Lakhimpur Kheri issue soon: Gurnam Singh Charuni

Karnal, February 22
Days after the mass resignation by office-bearers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), Gurnam Singh Charuni, president, BKU, today reached Karnal and held a meeting with farmers and his supporters at Jat Dharamshala.
He also gave them posts of office-bearers in the district body. “We will launch an agitation on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident soon,” said Charuni.
While interacting with mediapersons on the issue of mass resignation by office-bearers recently, the BKU president said that some office-bearers had left the union but the majority of farmers are with him.
