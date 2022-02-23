UP Assembly polls: GROUND REPORT

Lakhimpur Kheri votes today in shadow of farm violence

BJP won all 8 seats in 2017 | Area dominated by Sikhs

Lakhimpur Kheri votes today in shadow of farm violence

Police stop SP supporters from stepping on helipad as party president Akhilesh Yadav leaves in a helicopter from Meja village in Prayagraj. PTI

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Lakhimpur Kheri/Nighasan, February 22

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had swept all eight constituencies in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district that shot to limelight in October last year following the mowing down of four farmers under an SUV during a protest against the central farm laws.

Also read: 

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Will start stir on Lakhimpur Kheri issue soon: Gurnam Singh Charuni

Lakhimpur incident shook the country. It impacted polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand and is a major issue in UP, especially Terai. Four farmers being mowed down is too horrific a scene to be forgotten. Satnam Singh, BKU Leader

With the “Tikunia massacre” (place where violence took place) still fresh on the minds of voters, the question is whether the BJP would be able to repeat its feat.

Largely rural with sugarcane and wheat farms interspersed between some mustard fields, the district also has urban pockets and congested townships that complain of expected problems.

BJP’s main rival Samajwadi Party (SP) is expecting substantial changes in the voting pattern, hoping to gain from the anti-farm laws violence that had also left two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist dead.

Satnam Singh, BKU district president, claims Tikunia would weigh on the minds of people when they cast their vote tomorrow. “It’s an incident that shook the country. It impacted polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand and emerged as a major issue in UP, especially Terai. Four farmers being mowed down under an SUV is too horrific a scene to be forgotten,” he maintains.

Gurmeet Singh Randhawa of the Bharatiya Sikh Sangathan avers that farmers irrespective of their region, religion, caste and political affiliation have united against the “gruesome killings”. “It’s not the question of being a Sikh, Hindu or Muslim. Such incidents can’t be forgotten. They get embedded on your mind and soul, as have Partition and 1984 anti-Sikh riots,” he adds, endorsing the SP. Randhawa belongs to Banbir, the same village as of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish is an accused in the case. Jagtar Singh Dhillon from Maricha village claims that even if people decide to vote on the basis of religion, the BJP “will lose six of the eight seats” in the district. “People are angry and it’s obvious they will vote for a party that can defeat the BJP,” he says, dismissing others in the race.

While Sikhs have a substantial presence in the region, others such as OBCs, Brahmins, Muslims and SCs cannot be totally ignored. Analysts claim the BJP “continues to enjoy substantial support”, the only difference being its supporters are not as vocal as that of the SP. While some tentatively say phool (lotus), others say “mixed” or dekhenge (will see)” when asked about their poll mood.

“They (SP) have been out of power for five years, so their cadres and supporters are making more noise,” says a BJP supporter who runs a diagnostic centre at Lakhimpur Kheri. The district has two parliamentary constituencies — Kheri and Dhaurahra —and eight Assembly seats —Mohammadi, Gola Gokarannath, Kasta, Lakhimpur, Srinagar, Nighasan, Dhaurahra and Palia Kalan. Tikunia in Nighasan is an hour’s drive from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Union Minister Mishra, a prominent Brahmin face, represents Kheri. The bail to his son is believed to be aimed at soothing his supporters, mostly Brahmins, who are believed to be upset with ‘Thakurvaad’ of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Incidentally, Randhawa says people have not seen much of either Ajay Mishra or his son during the campaigning. “They may be doing it quietly but nothing openly as this would have made the situation worse for the BJP,” he maintains. It’s not as if the BJP is not aware of the undercurrent. While repeal of the three farm laws was aimed at taking care of the prevailing sentiment, the leadership is making all efforts to polarise with charges against the SP and the Congress and slogans like “Jo Ram ko layenge, unko hi hum layenge”.

Analysts say the death of farmers in an agitation over agrarian issues is always an emotive issue. The death of farmers agitating for loan waiver and higher crop remuneration on June 6, 2017, in police firing in Mandsaur is believed to be one of the reasons for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan losing MP in 2018.

#lakhimpur kheri #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated