AAP visible only in posters in Himachal Pradesh, scoffs Nadda

BJP president says fight is with Congress alone

BJP president JP Nadda addresses media in Shimla on Sunday.

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda today said the party had always protected the interests of Himachal while the Congress was never bothered about safeguarding these.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said, “The main fight will be between the BJP and the Congress as AAP’s presence is visible only in posters and banners, as if it is the winning party.”

Nadda said the BJP would seek vote in the name of development and the work done by the government.

Nadda said serving the people was the BJP’s motive while winning elections was merely the medium to achieve the objective. He cited several examples of discrimination with HP, including the grant of the special category status, getting funding under 90:10 ratio to HP, by the Vajpayee regime which was abruptly ended by the Congress regime at the Centre.

“While the special category status of Himacahl and Uttarakhand ended, Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern states continued to get it,” he said.

Similarly, the industrial package, granted by Vajpayee for HP for 10 years, was abruptly ended by the UPA regime. “It was Atalji who laid the foundation stone of Atal Tunnel but there was a tardy progress between 2004 and 2014 when the Congress was in power. It was Modiji who made Atalji’s dream a reality by expediting the work and providing liberal funds,” he said.

He said PM Modi, in his last visit to HP in December, had laid stones of various hydel-power projects worth Rs 11,00 crore, including Luhri, Renuka and Dhaula Sidh.

The BJP regime at the Centre had expedited work on the four-lane projects between Shimla-Parwanoo, Shimla-Dharamsala and Kiratpur-Mandi, besides pushing ropeway projects.

Nadda said it was under the successive BJP regimes that the pace of development had accelerated. “Be it the CM Himcare Scheme, Grahini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna or projects like construction of a flyover near railway station and parkings at the IGMC and Vikasnagar under Smart City projects, it is under the BJP rule that the state has progressed,” he said.

He said the BJP would win both Shimla MC and Assembly poll on the strength of its development. A Rath Yatra would be held in July and beneficiaries’ sammelan in August.

Cites examples of ‘bias’ against HP

  • BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda cited several examples of discrimination with HP during the Congress regime.
  • He said the grant of the special category status, funding under 90:10 ratio to HP by the Vajpayee regime was abruptly ended by the Congress regime at the Centre.

