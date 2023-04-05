Hamirpur heliport location changed to save 500 pine trees

Hamirpur, April 4
The state government has changed the location of the heliport to be constructed in the district after the news of a dense forest at the proposed site appeared in these columns on March 18 (Read news).
The land identified earlier had over 500 pine trees that needed to be axed to make way for the heliport. Significantly, the forest was created by doing plantation by the Forest Department about 25 year ago. Apart from pine trees, rare variety of traditional mango trees also stood there.
These trees were placed in the protected tree category of the Forest Department. MLA Ashish Sharma said that the government had changed the site of the heliport to a new location where there are less number of trees.
District Forest Officer Rakesh Kumar said that 500 trees would be saved by changing the location. He said that he had visited the new site and there are fewer trees which would be felled. The visibility of the new site is far better and it was open from three sides making it more appropriate for the heliport. The Forest Department would undertake chopping of the trees in two days, he added.
