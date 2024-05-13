Vikramaditya fires fresh salvo at poll rival Kangana; says talk vision, abusing or getting into my personal space will not help Mandi; watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

Mandi’s Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh--taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut--said his rival speaks so much about herself that there is nothing left for him to talk about the actor.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

Singh, however, warned Kangana saying that using abusive language during her campaign against the Congress leaders and stooping low by getting into his personal life would not help Mandi.

“Will abusing the Congress help Mandi, where is your vision for the constituency?” Singh asked.

He said, "We are god-fearing simple people of devbhoomi of Himachal and it is against our culture to use insulting and offensive language. We are people who live in our limits, so don’t try to test our patience."

Vikramaditya said: “You are using the name of Lord Ram for propaganda, but our mindset is connected to Lord Ram since the beginning. I want to tell my elder sister (Kangana ) that don’t instigate me to the level that I am forced to take action."

Recently, while addressing a public gathering at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, Singh said Ranaut must tell people why she did not visit Spiti and returned from Reckong Peo.

He claimed that Ranaut did not visit Spiti as she was afraid that she would be greeted with black flags for her remarks against the Dalai Lama.

If her heart was clear, she would have visited Spiti, the Congress leader said.

Singh said the actor sometimes says India got independence in 2014 and Subhas Chandra Bose was the country's first prime minister and now, she has started indulging in self-praise, saying after Amitabh Bachchan, she is the only actor who is known all over the country and gets maximum respect wherever she goes.

"It is good that she did not go to Manipur. Had she gone to Manipur even by mistake, she could not have come back as the BJP government has created such a situation in the northeastern state by perpetrating atrocities on women," he said.

Singh said Ranaut has a house in Manali and asked the gathering whether she came to enquire about the plight of people when the Patlikuhl bridge was washed away and Manali cut off.

When she was in Manali during Covid, instead of helping people she got an FIR filed against her neighbours for allegedly creating nuisance, the Congress leader claimed.

Elaborating on the achievements of the Congress, Singh said the party has opened IIT at Mandi, a medical college at Nerchowk and has been instrumental in construction of the Kirathpur-Nerchowk four lane.

"We stood with the people of Mandi during the worst monsoon disaster last year and will continue to be with them, and I have got Rs 3,500 crore for the state from the Centre,' he added.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi