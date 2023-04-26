BuzzBugg Bug Zapper Reviews: Portable Mosquito Repellent Lamp or Fake Anti-Bug Lantern?

Bugs and mosquitoes can be a nuisance, especially during summer, when many people spend their time outdoors. Some pests cause skin irritation or carry diseases that harm humans and pets. Moreover, pests contaminate water, air, and soil, leading to environmental degradation, while mosquitoes can disrupt sleep. Individuals take various approaches to mitigate the impact of bugs but find them ineffective.

Bug zappers utilize UV light to attract mosquitoes and other bugs and eliminate them using electric grids, controlling the number of bugs indoors and outdoors. Besides killing bugs, the lamps are ideal camping lanterns and flashlights.

BuzzBugg anti-bug lamp utilizes a patented FlashBeam mechanism to control pests, mosquitos, and bugs in the surrounding, making it more comfortable. According to the designer, it’s a 3-in-1 device whose low-voltage UV-lighting mesh is irresistible to bugs and mosquitos. This review has more on BuzzBugg bug-repellent lamps.

What Is BuzzBugg?

BuzzBugg is a dual-function anti-bug lamp with a patented FlashBeam mechanism to kill bugs. The solar-powered bug-repellent lamp incorporates LED light to attract mosquitoes and bugs to an electric grid, where they are electrocuted. The bug zapper and camping lantern can be used indoors and outdoors and works as a bug zapper, camping light, and walking light. Moreover, it’s portable, rechargeable, and can withstand extreme weather conditions, including intense heat, rain, and snow. According to the designer, it covers over a 350 sq. area.

How Does BuzzBugg Work?

The bug-repellent lamp BuzzBugg utilizes Patented FlashBeam technology that combines UV light and electricity. The mechanism has a 360° UV wavelength that lures mosquitoes and flies to the mesh that zaps and kills them instantly. According to the designer, it works in 3 steps, as discussed below:

Step 1: The lamp utilizes 365nm safe blue light wavelength to lure flies, mosquitoes, and other bugs toward the core.

Step 2: The high-voltage core zaps the bugs once they reach the grid. The zapper lamp's high-voltage grid instantly electrocutes mosquitoes and other bugs.

Step 3: Once zapped, the bugs accumulate on the collection tray, are quickly emptied, and are cleaned without a mess.

Benefits

According to the designer, the zapper lamp has the following benefits:

Ideal for Outdoors

BuzzBugg lantern is helpful for outdoor activities as it controls the number of insects and mosquitoes around the consumer’s home, patio, and backyard, covering 350 sq. ft. Moreover, it’s suitable for camping as it has LED light to provide sufficient light.

Trusted by 32,000+

According to the creator, over 32,000 consumers have purchased BuzzBugg and have left positive reviews. It controls various pests and bugs, including moths, flying beetles, gnats, and mosquitoes.

Ease of Use

Once fully charged and turned on, it emits light that illuminates apace and lures mosquitoes and bugs to the electrical grid. As a result, it kills insects that fall into the collection tray, which consumers can quickly empty.

Improves Sleep

The BuzzBugg camping lantern and bug zapper are designed to kill mosquitoes and bugs that disrupt activities through bites and skin itchiness. Bugs are lured to the electrical grid and zapped instantly, providing a comfortable sleeping environment indoors or outdoors.

Relief from Stress

Consumers find relaxation as the appliance controls bugs, ensuring they find therapeutic sleep, which aids in reducing stress. Unlike devices that produce a sound or unpleasant odor, BuzzBugg enhances uninterrupted sleep and has no smell, restoring peace of mind.

3-in-1 Functionality

BuzzBugg has multiple purposes: a mosquito and bug repellent, a walking flashlight, and an all-weather camping lantern.

Family Safe

It doesn’t use chemicals, as the electric grid zapper is vital in killing insects. As a result, it doesn’t emit toxic odors, ensuring children and pets are safe. Moreover, it has a collection tray that’s emptied without any mess.

Features

Some of the key features associated with the BuzzBugg lamp include the following:

Rechargeable

Consumers can carry the lightweight zapper lamp with a micro USB charger wherever they go. According to the designer, it can retain charge for up to 24 hours when complete, which keeps away wasps, gnats, and mosquitoes.

Weatherproof

BuzzBugg is designed with the capability to work in extreme conditions, including intense heat, rain, and snow. It has a robust exterior that prevents water from entering the core, safeguarding the electronic component.

Hassle-Free Cleaning

It has a collection tray where all the zapped bugs and mosquitoes drop. Consumers can easily remove the tray and wipe it clean, preventing unnecessary odors that may result from bugs stuck to the electric grid. In addition, the package comes with a brush to clean any debris from the inner coil.

360° UV wavelength

The bug zapper lamp emits omnidirectional light. The 365nm UV light attracts bugs and mosquitoes easily without harming consumers and enabling them to control bugs easily.

LED Illumination and Solar-Powered Glow

LED illumination aids in lighting in dark areas and attracts insects, mosquitoes, and knats. The solar-power feature makes the lamp cost-effective and eco-friendly. As a result, the zapper lamp is more versatile and convenient.

Adjustable Brightness

Consumers can adjust the brightness from low to high intensity depending on the environmental setting. The adjustment features allow consumers to use it as a lantern or a flashlight to illuminate their surroundings.

Plug and Play Appliance

Upon charging and powering it on, the device efficiently zaps mosquitos and bugs, ensuring consumers find a comfortable environment.

Shock Resistant

It has 7mm micro-plastic bars that cover the zapper core, which keeps it safe for pets and children. Moreover, the material is resilient to wear and tear from physical damage, adding to its lifespan.

Patented FlashBeam Technology

BuzzBugg lamp combines LED light and an electric grid to attract and electrocute bugs. The mechanism is vital for controlling bugs indoors and outdoors.

BuzzBugg Pricing

Consumers who place their BuzzBugg orders via the official website get discounted package prices. The zapper lamps are sold as follows:

One BuzzBugg $39.99, 50% off the regular retail price of $79.98.

Two BuzzBuggs $75.99 from a regular retail price of $159.96, which is 55% off.

Three BuzzBuggs $107.98 at 60% off

Four BuzzBuggs $135.97 from a regular retail price of $319.92, saving consumers 65%.

Five BuzzBuggs $159.96 from a regular price of $399.90.

Consumers can get a 3-year replacement and protection coverage for an additional $7.20 on the checkout page. The range offers the following:

24/7 priority access to the BuzzBugg experts for support

Replacement parts for free

Express replacements without the need to wait for repair

Protection against accidental damage

All orders are processed within 48 hours, and consumers get their deliveries within 5-7 business days. Moreover, the order tracking details are sent via email.

Refund Policy

Unsatisfied consumers can return the bug-repellent lamp and get their full refund within 30 days. One is asked to return the item(s) and get their refund, less shipping and handling fee. However, the item must be in the same condition as received and in its original packaging. You can reach out to customer service by sending an email to:

Conclusion

BuzzBugg anti-bug and camping lantern utilizes FlashBeam technology to lure mosquitoes and bugs to the high-voltage grid and electrocutes them. It’s designed to work as a camping lantern, a flashlight, and a bug zapper. According to the creator, it covers over 350 sq. feet and is suitable indoors and outdoors. Consumers can order BuzzBugg on the official website.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.