Chemotherapy - Risks & Precautions for Family Members

A cancer diagnosis can be life changing in many ways. However, with advancements in science and medicine, it has become easier to treat and even cure many types of cancers today. Chemotherapy is one of the most common treatment options for most cancers. However, it can be quite expensive depending on the type of cancer and the stage of the disease.

Furthermore, in addition to the cost of the chemotherapy itself, there are also other expenses involved. They include the costs of consultation, medicines, lab tests, periodic checkups and other scans. Health insurance policies can help cover many of these costs. Alternatively, there are also various central government health schemes that can help patients meet the financial stress of managing the costs.

A Closer Look at Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is the practice of using chemical drugs to combat the growth of cancer cells in the body. It can also help destroy existing cancer cells, thereby leading to remission in many cancer patients. There are different types of chemotherapy, such as traditional, standard and cytotoxic chemotherapy.

It is administered as systemic medication, meaning that it travels to all parts of the body through the bloodstream. As a result, chemotherapy can also damage healthy cells in the body in the process of destroying cancer cells. This is why chemotherapy can cause severe side effects like nausea, hair loss, loss of appetite, fatigue and even infections.

The Risks of Chemotherapy for Family Members

Chemotherapy need not always be offered in a hospital environment. If the drugs are administered in the form of tablets or injections, the therapy can be carried out at home too. That said, the drugs administered as a part of chemotherapy are extremely potent. They can have strong effects as well as side effects on the person consuming them.

And while cancer itself is not contagious, accidentally coming into contact with or ingesting chemotherapy medication can have severe side effects. This is why nurses in oncology departments typically wear protective gear like gloves, goggles and gowns when they are administering or otherwise handling chemotherapy drugs. So, if you or someone you know is taking chemotherapy at home, it is important to ensure that other members of the family are protected from the risks of accidental contact or ingestion.

Essential Precautions to Keep Family Members Safe From Chemotherapy

To ensure that none of the adults or children in your home are affected by the chemotherapy drugs, it is essential to take the following precautions.

●        Basic Hygiene

Practices to promote basic hygiene can go a long way in ensuring the safety of family members. Some such habits to incorporate in the daily routine include the following:

  • - Regularly washing hands with warm water
  • - Using hand sanitizer or soap
  • - Avoiding sharing personal items like bath towels or razors

●        Secure Storage of Medications

Chemotherapy drugs and injections must be stored in a safe and hygienic place, away from the reach of children and toddlers. This will ensure that there is no incident of accidental ingestion in the family. It is also not advisable to store the chemotherapy medications along with other regular medicines, because adults may also accidentally consume the wrong drug, leading to severe side effects.

●        Communicating with Family

It can also help to let family members know the finer details of the chemotherapy treatment. This is particularly true if there are children or teengers in the family. Although they may be young, they can easily pick up on changes in their environment. By establishing an open line of communication with them, you can ensure that there is no unsatisfied curiosity about these drugs.

●        Cleaning up Spills

Chemotherapy can lead to various side effects like nausea, vomiting and even diarrhoea. In case any bodily fluids spill on the floor or on other surfaces at home, they must be cleaned up thoroughly right away. This will keep other members in the family safe and healthy, while the patient continues to take the treatment needed to get better. These cleanups should be done only after wearing gloves, and the paper towels or cloths used to clean the spills must be disposed separately.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that chemotherapy does not pose any major risks for family members of the patient. If you are undergoing chemotherapy, you can ensure that the adults and children in your family are safe by taking the necessary precautions. That said, while there is no direct risk to your loved ones from the chemotherapy itself, they may be at risk of developing other illnesses due to other triggers.

Here is where health insurance plans for family members can be useful. By opting for a family floater plan, you can ensure that any medical emergencies or requirements involving your loved ones are financially covered. This way, they will get the best medical care without any compromises.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

