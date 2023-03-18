SonicGlow Brush Review: Legit Electronic Sonic Glow Toothbrush Mouthpiece Worth It or Scam?

According to the World Health Organization, oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people worldwide. The condition's prevalence is growing due to urban growth and changes in living conditions. Some of the main reasons for increased oral problems include the following:

Inadequate access to fluoride in toothpaste and drinking water

Increased intake of foods with high sugar content

Poor access to oral health care services

Poor oral hygiene

Smoking and alcohol

Gingivitis, dental caries, and periodontitis are the most common dental problems many suffer. Dental caries occurs when plaque forms on the tooth's surface, which converts all sugars consumed to acids, thereby destroying the tooth. Continuous sugar intake, inadequate exposure to fluoride, and poor oral hygiene can also lead to dental cavities.

Periodontal disease affects the tissues around the teeth. People with this condition experience swollen and bleeding gums, bad breath, and pain. The gum detaches itself from the tooth and supporting bone in severe forms. Studies indicate that periodontal disease affects more than one billion people globally.

Many oral conditions are preventable and treatable at early stages. Dental experts advise people that adopting healthy lifestyles can help reduce oral problem cases. Some of the best practices include:

Eating a well-balanced diet that is low in sugars

Stopping the use of alcohol, tobacco, or other addictive substances

Good dental hygiene

Good dental hygiene is the simplest form of maintaining healthy teeth. A good toothbrush and toothpaste can help prevent and treat dental caries and periodontitis. However, finding the best toothbrush is difficult due to several substandard toothbrushes in the market. Most toothbrushes do not meet the American Dental Association standards making them less effective. Despite the availability of toothbrushes, dental problems are still on the rise.

Electric toothbrushes are becoming more popular since they are easy to use and offer better cleaning results. The Sonic Glow Brush is an easy-to-use electronic toothbrush that removes plaque on the tooth surface. It uses the latest technology that safely cleans the teeth.

What is Sonic Glow Brush?

Sonic Glow is the latest invention by a small European company based in Liechtenstein. The company is known for producing high-quality dental products making Sonic Glow the most effective tooth-cleaning device. The company invented Sonic Glow to streamline tooth brushing and make it easy for everyone.

The Sonic Glow Brush is an electric tooth-cleaning device with a rotating brushing head that automatically cleans teeth and gums. It utilizes sonic waves that produce up to 5000 strokes per minute. The device is powered using a battery. The vibration triggers the salivary glands to produce more saliva making tooth cleaning more effective.

The Sonic Glow Brush has a smartphone app that helps you track your brushing progress. The device contains sensors that send information to the app showing untouched areas of the gum and teeth. This feature enables you to clean your teeth and gums thoroughly.

Sonic Glow leaves no tooth untouched and cleans each tooth eight times longer. Sonic Glow is safe for use by everyone. People with sensitive gums can use the toothbrush without experiencing any pain. The brush contains a special blue light that promotes tooth whitening and eliminates any stains on the tooth.

How Does Sonic Glow Brush Work?

Sonic Glow contains an LED antibacterial silicone mouthpiece with three power settings. The mouthpiece includes bristles that vibrate to eliminate plaque from the tooth surface. It also cleans deep corners that ordinary toothbrushes cannot reach.

The device helps users to attain healthy oral hygiene by providing deep cleaning. It offers a painless cleaning and prevents enamel erosion or gum recession when using regular toothbrushes. Sonic Glow emits optimal pressure and the perfect angle to clean each tooth evenly.

Features of Sonic Glow Brush Safe Brush Technology

Sonic Glow features a safe brush technology that provides a gentle and deep clean compared to ordinary toothbrushes. The device contains soft bristles that vibrate at the right frequency, thereby preventing gum recession and enamel erosion.

Shock Proof Casing

The device is made using durable Kevlar-quality material. The material offers maximum protection to the device and its users. Sonic Glow can withstand harsh conditions without being damaged.

Superior Comfort

The mouthpiece offers an ultra-flexible, anti-microbial cleaning experience. Users will experience maximum comfort when using the tooth-cleaning device. The mouthpiece stays in one place firmly during the entire cleaning process.

Dentist Certified

The device has certification from the American Dental Association. It won the 2022 Innovation Award.

Premium Design and Technology

Sonic Glow uses the latest cutting-edge technology to make it an effective toothbrush. The technology used to power the device delivers deep cleaning to all your teeth simultaneously. It ensures that no spot is left untouched by providing that it brushes all surfaces.

How to Operate Sonic Glow Brush

Using the Sonic glow brush is simple. Anyone can use it regardless of age. The process of using the device is as follows:

Turn on the device and apply toothpaste on the bristles across the mouthpiece

Place the Sonic Glow inside the mouth and adjust it until you feel it snug around the teeth

Adjust it to your preferred speed by pressing the power button.

Slowly move the device up, down, and sideways for at least thirty seconds to offer a deep clean

Benefits of Sonic Glow Brush

It provides a more detailed tooth-cleaning process

It removes any plaque formed on the tooth surface

It provides a gentle cleaning process that does not lead to enamel erosion or gum recession

It contains an anti-shock feature that protects you against electric shock while using it

It is easy to use

It emits a unique blue LED light that promotes tooth whitening

It offers deep cleaning within 30 seconds of brushing

It contains antibacterial material that eliminates harmful bacteria

Sonic Glow Brush Availability and Pricing

The Sonic Glow Brush is only available from the official website. Interested buyers cannot obtain the device from any other physical or online store. The original price of one Sonic Glow Brush is $178. However, users can now purchase the device at a 50% discount on all purchases made on the official website. One can also choose between three packages to enjoy more offers and bonuses. These packages include:

Buy one Sonic Glow Brush at $89 plus a $7.95 shipping and handling fee

Buy two Sonic Glow Brushes at $68.50 each plus free shipping

Buy four Sonic Glow Brushes at $52.25 each plus free shipping

Users also enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee. Unsatisfied customers can claim a refund within 30 days by contacting customer care. The ordering process is safe and secure. All information provided on the website is encrypted and transmitted using a Secure Socket Layer.

Final Verdict on Sonic Glow Brush

Brushing your teeth is the most basic method to maintain good dental health. However, most people still suffer from dental problems. Despite regular brushing, low-quality toothbrushes and poor brushing techniques are the reasons behind dental cavities.

Sonic Glow Brush is an electronic toothbrush that offers deep cleaning. It eliminates any plaque on the tooth and gums, thus preventing tooth decay. The gentle bristles on the mouthpiece provide a smooth brushing experience without causing enamel erosion or gum recession.

Unlike regular toothbrushes, Sonic Glow Brush contains a special blue light that promotes tooth whitening. The light eliminates any stains or spots on the tooth surface. Visit the official website today to order Sonic Glow!

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. SonicGlow shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.