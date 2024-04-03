100 Vistara flights cancelled in 2 days, DGCA seeks report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

The DGCA has sought daily report from Vistara after it cancelled over 100 flights in two days. The Tata group-owned airline’s operations were hdue to quitting of at least 15 senior first officers in the recent past.

The aviation regulator has also instructed Vistara to refund or compensate passengers for impacted flights as per regulations. In a statement on Tuesday, the DGCA said it was monitoring the situation to ensure compliance of regulations and minimise passenger inconvenience. It intervened as Vistara cancelled around 50 flights on Monday and 60 on Tuesday. The carrier operates around 350 domestic and international flights daily. The main reason for the disgruntlement among the pilots is reportedly a new work contract, which came into force from April 1. Though it brings uniformity in pay scales across the Air India group, pilots are unhappy with its provisions.

