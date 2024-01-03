 2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights : The Tribune India

2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights

Panic buying in many states | Centre says will consider concerns ‘with open heart’

A heavy rush of two-wheelers at a petrol station amid panic buying of fuel in Amritsar on Tuesday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Over 2,000 fuel stations, mostly across northern and western India, ran dry amid nationwide protests by a section of truckers’ associations against the new law on hit-and-run cases even as the government assured All-India Motor Transport Congress, the apex body of transporters, of consideration of any concerns “with an open heart”.

Editorial: Truckers’ strike

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held two-hour talks with 10 representatives of the transport body this evening with both engaging parties later appealing to protesters to call off the strike.

Serpentine queues across Punjab

  • Fuel stations across Punjab witnessed serpentine queues as customers rushed to fill tanks amid fears truckers’ protest will hit the supply in hp, supply may improve today
  • Several filling stations ran dry in HP, though situation is expected to improve on Wednesday haryana dealers take to rationing
  • Amid panic fuel purchase, the owners of filling stations in Haryana resorted to rationing

3 New laws likely before Jan 26

  • MHA may notify 3 criminal justice laws replacing colonial-era IPC, CrPC & Evidence Act before Jan 26, say sources
  • Training of cops, investigators & forensic experts will begin soon after notification
  • 3,000 officers will train 90% of the target officials within nine months to one year; for judiciary, training will be imparted at Bhopal Academy
  • A model set-up in Chandigarh will ensure fool-proof online mechanism as most of the record will be electronic or digital under the new laws

The truckers began a three-day strike on Monday against enhanced penal provisions for rash and negligent driving leading to death under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which replaces the Indian Penal Code. Under the new law, drivers who cause serious road accidents or death due to rash driving and flee without informing the authorities or ensuring medical aid for victims can face up to 10 years in jail or Rs 7 lakh fine.

“Lives are precious and the new laws seek to save lives in line with the orders of the Supreme Court. Loss of life due to rash driving followed by inability to even report a serious injury can be no one’s case,” an official source said, adding rash drivers who inform authorities of the accident will not face stringent punishment. The prevailing law provides for up to two years in jail or a fine or both under Section 304 A (rash and negligent driving leading to death) of the IPC.

Government’s clarification notwithstanding, some truck, bus and tanker operators on Monday began a three-day strike against the new law.

Long queues were witnessed outside filling stations as people indulged in panic buying amid fears of unavailability of petrol and diesel.

On the second day of the strike today, petrol stations across Himachal Pradesh turned away motorists, citing stock exhaustion due to non-transport of fuel. The Chandigarh administration ordered rationing of fuel, while long queues were witnessed at petrol stations in Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, private bus operators and some auto-rickshaw unions joined the strike.

Industry estimates suggest 2,000 fuel stations mainly in western and northern India had run out of fuel. State-owned oil firms had topped up tanks at most petrol stations across the country after the announcement of the strike but there were reports of outlets in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab running out of stock.

Lending support to protesting truckers, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was penalising the poor. Party MP Rahul Gandhi said on X: “The insistence on making laws without discussion with the affected class and without dialogue with the Opposition is a continuous attack on the soul of democracy. While more than 150 MPs were suspended, ‘Shahenshah’ in Parliament enacted a law against drivers, the backbone of the Indian economy, which could have fatal consequences… The government which runs democracy with the whip has forgotten the difference between ‘emperor’s orders’ and ‘justice’.”

The government, however, allayed fears of truckers, saying those who informed authorities after an accident and helped save lives had no cause for worry.

