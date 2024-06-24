CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was asked to investigate alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, the probe agency on Sunday registered a criminal case based on a written complaint from the Ministry of Education.

The development came amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into paper leak claims. Special teams, formed by the CBI to investigate the matter on top priority, are on the way to Patna and Godhra where the local police have already been investigating cases related to the alleged NEET paper leak.

48% candidates give retest a miss At least 750 (48%) of 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks didn’t appear for a retest on Sunday

Conducted at seven centres following an SC order; grace marks were withdrawn after a major row was triggered UGC-NET case: CBI men attacked in Bihar 4-member CBI team probing UGC-NET paper leak attacked by villagers in Nawada, Bihar, on Saturday evening

4 persons held; team was looking for suspects in the village based on location of their mobile phone numbers

The Bihar police, who have been investigating the matter for over a month, claimed evidence collected by them suggested a paper leak. The CBI registered the case against unidentified persons under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) among others. It plans to take over the investigation from the police in the two states.

Officials said the ministry alleged in its complaint, now part of the FIR, that “certain isolated incidents” occurred in a few states during the conduct of the examination. “The FIR states the NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by the NTA on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. The complaint alleges certain isolated incidents occurred in a few states,” the CBI said in a statement.

The Ministry of Education has requested the CBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, breach of trust and destruction of evidence by candidates, institutes and middlemen. The ministry has also requested the CBI for an investigation into the role of public servants, if any, connected with the conduct of the examination and also into the entire gamut of events and the larger conspiracy.

The CBI is also investigating the UGC-NET exam paper leak issue and had registered a criminal case against unknown persons in the case on June 20.

The allegations of irregularities sparked protests in several states, litigation and a political slugfest, with the opposition parties accusing the government of toying with the future of students.

Many aspirants have approached the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the CBI and ED to investigate the alleged irregularities. The petition has also sought a direction to the Bihar Police to expedite the investigation in the case and file a report before the apex court.

In a separate matter, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre, NTA and others on various petitions, including those seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 and a court-monitored investigation. The SC also halted proceedings on similar petitions in various high courts. (With PTI inputs)

