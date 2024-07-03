Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks

New Delhi, July 2
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing his concerns over expunging of “significant portions” of his speech during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address on July 1.
Editorial: Making a mark
In his letter, Rahul expressed disappointment over the manner in which his remarks were removed from the official proceedings, suggesting that this action undermines the principles of parliamentary democracy and the rights of elected representatives. Rahul also cited BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s speech, saying it was full of allegations, but surprisingly only one word was expunged from it. He said, “This selective expunction defies logic.”
Writes to PM for debate in LS on NEET
Rahul, in a letter to PM Modi, urged him to facilitate a debate on NEET row in Lower House. “Our students deserve answers. A parliamentary debate is first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith,” he wrote.
He emphasised his expunged remarks reflected ground realities and factual positions, asserting his right as a member of the House to speak freely as enshrined in Article 105(1) of the Constitution. “Every member of the House who personifies the collective voice of people whom he or she represents has the freedom of speech... It is every member’s right to raise people’s concerns on the floor of the House,” he said, adding the removal of his remarks from the records went against the very tenets of parliamentary democracy.
“I request the remarks be restored,” he wrote, emphasising the need for fairness and consistency in upholding the rights of MPs to express the concerns of their constituents.
Later talking to reporters outside Parliament complex, Rahul said truth could be expunged in the world of PM Narendra Modi, but not in reality. “Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail,” he said.
