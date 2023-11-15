New Delhi, November 14
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised India’s concerns regarding extremist activities and extradition of economic fugitives with British Home Secretary James Cleverly.
Editorial: India talks tough
Jaishankar also discussed a free trade agreement (FTA), besides cooperation in defence and science and technology with his counterpart David Cameron. There have been tensions between India and the UK over attacks by Khalistani separatists on the Indian High Commission in London and unpleasantness with the Indian High Commissioner in Glasgow.
“They discussed global challenges, including the situation in Israel and Gaza and Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine... also covered the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to global growth and prosperity,” said a UK statement. At a special Diwali reception, Jaishankar dwelt on the forward movement in ties with the UK.
“We are focusing on an enhanced trade partnership. In common terms, it’s called FTA. We hope to find a landing point that works for both of us,” hoped Jaishankar, who arrived in the UK on Saturday on a five-day visit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized