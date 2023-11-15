EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised India’s concerns regarding extremist activities and extradition of economic fugitives with British Home Secretary James Cleverly.

Jaishankar also discussed a free trade agreement (FTA), besides cooperation in defence and science and technology with his counterpart David Cameron. There have been tensions between India and the UK over attacks by Khalistani separatists on the Indian High Commission in London and unpleasantness with the Indian High Commissioner in Glasgow.

“They discussed global challenges, including the situation in Israel and Gaza and Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine... also covered the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to global growth and prosperity,” said a UK statement. At a special Diwali reception, Jaishankar dwelt on the forward movement in ties with the UK.

“We are focusing on an enhanced trade partnership. In common terms, it’s called FTA. We hope to find a landing point that works for both of us,” hoped Jaishankar, who arrived in the UK on Saturday on a five-day visit.

