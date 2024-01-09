 Maldivian envoy summoned over ministers’ anti-PM barbs : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Maldivian envoy summoned over ministers’ anti-PM barbs

Remarks of the trio don’t represent govt stand: Male

Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb at South Block in New Delhi. ANI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, January 8

The Maldivian envoy to India was summoned today following a bitter social media spat between loyalists from both sides that resulted in suspension of three ministers of the Maldives for their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The social media fight had broken out after some Indian social media handles took the cue from PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and taunted the Maldivians that Indian tourists to their country will decrease. Some Maldivian handles, which were prominent in campaign against India earlier, joined the social media battle. But the comments by the three Maldivian ministers were seen in poor taste and disparaging of the leader of a country which has frequently assisted the Maldives.

India summoned Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb to the Foreign Office and conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against PM Modi by the now-suspended ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid.

Later in the day, India’s High Commissioner Munu Muhawar visited the Maldivian Foreign Office where he was told by Ambassador-at-Large Ali Naseer Mohamed that the remarks made by the trio did not represent its views and reaffirmed the Maldives’ continued support to India, reported local media.

Though Maldivian media reported that Muhawar was summoned, the Indian High Commission said he had a pre-arranged meeting to discuss bilateral issues.

Cabinet members of the previous India-friendly regime decried the virulent social media attack on PM Modi. While some of these opposition leaders sought the resignation of Maldives President Mohd Muizzu, others wanted him to apologise to PM Modi. Muizzu had left for China on Sunday night on a six-day visit.

#Narendra Modi #Social Media


