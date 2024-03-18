Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

Pressing ahead with his southern push with a public rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the whole country was now saying “Abki baar 400 paar”.

In his first joint address with National Democratic Alliance partners — TDP president and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party’s Pawan Kalyan — in the state, the Prime Minister said his government had moved with the mantra of regional aspirations and national progress.

‘Whole world talking about nda’s Development agenda’ The aim of the NDA is to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and for that, we need a Viksit Andhra. The whole world is talking about the NDA’s development agenda. Narendra Modi, PM

“A double-engine NDA government at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state. The aim of the NDA is to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and for that to happen, we need to also build a Viksit Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Flagging the government’s economic prowess and the fact that India became the world’s fifth largest economy in his second term in the PMO, Modi said major decisions aimed at transformative reforms would be taken in his third term. He said the state needed a double engine government for faster development. Commenting on India’s “rising global profile”, the PM said a steady and stable India would emerge as a major anchor in an increasingly uncertain world.

He was flagging the global economic headwinds and contrasting them with “a resilient Indian economy”. “The whole world is talking about the NDA’s development agenda today,” he said seeking the support of voters in a state where the BJP did not win even one Lok Sabha seat of the 25 in the 2019 General Election. The PM’s Andhra visit today was part of his ongoing five-day tour of the South where he has visited Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana once and will visit Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Monday.

His tour plan includes rallies in Telangana’s Jagtial and Karnataka’s Shivamogga and a roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The AP Assembly poll will be held alongside the LS poll on May 13.

