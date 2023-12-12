 Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 11

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and said “restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest”.

In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud directed the Election Commission to hold elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir without waiting for the restoration of statehood by September 30, 2024.

People at Lal Chowk in Srinagar after the Supreme Court upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on Monday. PTI

The petitioners had challenged abrogation of Article 370 on the grounds that it could not be done without the recommendation of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly. They had questioned the validity of splitting of the erstwhile state into two UTs, contending that it was beyond the powers of Parliament under Article 3 of the Constitution.

Promise of brighter future: Modi

The verdict is not just a legal judgment. It is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger India. Narendra Modi, PM

Struggle to continue: NC

The struggle will continue... We are prepared for the long haul... Our hearts have been hurt and we regret it, but our efforts will continue. Omar Abdullah, NC vice-president

Restore statehood: Congress

Statehood must be restored immediately... We welcome the SC’s direction to hold Assembly polls. However, we believe polls should be held immediately. P Chidambaram, Congress

Writing a 352-page verdict for himself, Justice Surya Kant and Justice BR Gavai, the CJI said Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and the President had the power to abrogate the provision, which was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the state. The Bench upheld the validity of both the Constitution orders (CO-272 and CO-273) that led to abrogation of Article 370 and application of the Constitution of India to Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “The President has the power to issue a notification declaring that Article 370(3) ceases to operate without the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly.”

Noting that the continuous exercise of power under Article 370(1) by the President indicated that the gradual process of constitutional integration was going on, the Bench said, “The declaration issued by the President under Article 370(3) is a culmination of the process of integration and as such is a valid exercise of power. Thus, CO 273 is valid and not mala fide.”

However, it declared ultra vires the use of Article 367 to effect changes in Article 370.

Justice SK Kaul – who wrote a separate verdict – agreed with the CJI while Justice Sanjiv Khanna penned down a three-page concurring opinion. While upholding creation of Ladakh as a separate UT in view of security reasons, the top court left open the legal question as to whether Parliament can completely convert a state into a UT — as opposed to carving out a UT from a state — in view of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s statement that the Centre would restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abrogation to verdict

Dec 20, 2018 President’s rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir; extended on July 3, 2019

Aug 5, 2019 Centre abrogates Article 370 provisions giving J&K special status

Aug 6 First plea challenging presidential order filed in SC

Aug 28 Bench refers matter to five-judge Constitution Bench

Sept 19 Constitution Bench set up to hear petitions

March 2, 2020 Apex court refuses to refer batch of petitions to seven-judge Bench

Aug 2, 2023 Top court commences day-to-day hearing

Sept 5 Reserves verdict on 23 pleas after 16 days of hearing

Dec 11 SC upholds govt decision to abrogate Article 370

#Article 370 #Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

2
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

3
Himachal

'1-min traffic plan' reintroduced in Shimla to tackle tourist rush

4
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

5
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

6
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

7
India

I-T raids on Odisha distillery enter 6th day, Rs 353 crore recovered so far

8
India

Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Karnataka

9
India

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

10
India

Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

Apex court declares J&K Constitution ‘inoperative, redundan...

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

SC leader Devda, MLA Shukla chosen Dy CMs | Ex-Agriculture M...

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

22-year-old Chandigarh student ends life in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests within 100 metres of academic buildings

Mercury dips in Capital

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP