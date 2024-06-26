Unhappy over service, man makes hoax bomb threat

PTI

Kochi, June 25

A bomb threat to a London-bound Air India (AI) flight on Tuesday turned out to be a hoax and a 30-year-old passenger suspected of making the call was apprehended here by authorities when he and his family checked in to board the same AI 149 flight, an official said.

According to the police, the accused made the threat as he was unhappy over the “poor service” he got when he arrived here on an Air India flight. The accused, Suhaib, is a marketing executive in London and is settled there with his family, police said, adding that he had come to Kerala on vacation.

Suhaib was booked for offences under the IPC Section 506 and Section 118(b) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, according to the FIR.

Nagpur airport receives 2nd hoax threat in 24 hours

Nagpur: The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here received a bomb threat early Tuesday morning, second in 24 hours, but nothing suspicious was found upon search, a senior official said.

An email about a bomb in the toilet was received a little after midnight, the airport official said. A similar threatening email had been received by the Airports Authority of India on Monday morning too.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Air India #England #London