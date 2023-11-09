What happens after ethics panel recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra

New Delhi, November 9
The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House over the cash-for-query charge against her.
But her expulsion may not take place immediately, according to an expert.
Former secretary general of the Lok Sabha P D T Achary said this is perhaps the first time that the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended the expulsion of an MP.
In 2005, 11 MPs were expelled from Parliament in another “cash-for-query” case, but those expulsions were recommended by the Rajya Sabha Ethics Committee and a Lok Sabha inquiry committee.
Achary said the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report will now be presented to Speaker Om Birla. The speaker may order that it be published, he added.
During the next session of Parliament, the committee chairman will table the report in the House and then there will be a debate on it, followed by a vote on a government motion for the member’s expulsion, Achary said.
The House has to adopt the report to effect Moitra’s expulsion, he added.
