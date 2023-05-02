14 mobile apps blocked in J&K over terror links

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The Centre has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that were largely used in Jammu and Kashmir for terror-related activities, a decision taken by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology following intelligence inputs.

These mobile applications were being used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate among themselves and with their supporters and over-ground workers. The 14 applications are Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi and Threema.

The apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. “Intelligence and security agencies keep tracking channels used by over-ground workers and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communications, they found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app,” sources said.

A list of such apps that posed a threat to national security and did not follow Indian laws was thereafter prepared by intelligence agencies and forwarded to the ministry, the sources said. The crackdown on mobile applications threatening the country’s security is not new as the government has banned about 200 Chinese apps over the past few years, citing these to be “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India”.