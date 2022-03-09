Militants shoot dead sarpanch on outskirts of Srinagar

Agencies

Srinagar, March 9

Some militants fatally shot a sarpanch on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

PTI said the victim had been identified as Sameer Bhat. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, PTI said in its report.

Bhat had been given security and lodged at a hotel in Srinagar but he had ventured out discreetly on Wednesday. He was attacked at Khanmoh on the outskirts of the city, PTI quoted police as saying. He died at a hospital where he was taken immediately after, police said, according to PTI.

The development comes hours after a blast outside a court complex in Udhampur killed one and wounded 13 people. Read that story here.