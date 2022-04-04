CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 4

One CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area here on Monday, hours after suspected militants shot at a father-son duo from Bihar, leaving them with grievous wounds in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Officials said terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials said, adding one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants, they said.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district.

The attack took place at Lajura village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district where two workers from Punjab were attacked on Sunday.

“Two non-locals were shot at and injured by militants in the Lijora area on Monday,” a police official said.

They have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar and his father Joko Chowdary from Bihar.

Kumar has received a gunshot wound in his right arm while his father has received two gunshot wounds in his right arm and leg.

A health official at the district hospital Pulwama confirmed the victims were out of danger.

The attack comes hours after two residents of Pathankot were shot and injured in the Litter area of Pulwama on Sunday evening. (With PTI inputs)