Yoga now tool for global good: PM Narendra Modi

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 21

The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while choosing the picturesque banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar to lead the nation in celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the Prime Minister said yoga had helped people realise their welfare was linked to the welfare of the world around them. “The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past,” he said.

Agent of change Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past. Narendra Modi, Prime minister

He said yoga and tourism could become major sources of employment in Jammu & Kashmir and could transform its economy by attracting more tourists. “The atmosphere, energy and experience from yoga can be felt in Jammu and Kashmir today,” Modi said, conveying his best wishes on International Day of Yoga to all citizens and those practising yoga in different parts of the world.

Emphasising that the number of people practising yoga was growing worldwide, the PM said India’s proposal to celebrate International Yoga Day at the United Nations received the backing of 177 countries. He also expressed happiness that more than 100 institutes in India and 10 major foreign institutes had been recognised by the Yoga Certification Board formed by the Ministry of Ayush.

This year’s theme “yoga for self and society” highlights its dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The events across the country were aimed at encouraging grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Prime Minister said the benefits of yoga could be reaped when it was associated with daily life. “Meditation, which is part of yoga, can intimidate common people due to its spiritual overtones, however, it can be understood easily as concentration.” He said concentration and focus could be cultivated with practice and techniques, and eventually led to self-improvement.

The Prime Minister lauded the commitment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event in large numbers despite harsh weather conditions.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Srinagar