57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 19

Global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners has ranked Indian passport at 80th place with visa-free access to 57 countries.

The list of countries giving on-arrival visa to Indians:

OCEANIA

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

MIDDLE EAST

Iran

Jordan

Oman

Qatar

CARIBBEAN

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

ASIA

Bhutan

Cambodia

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

AMERICAS

Bolivia

El Salvador

AFRICA

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Zimbabwe