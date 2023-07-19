57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

Chandigarh, July 19
Global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners has ranked Indian passport at 80th place with visa-free access to 57 countries.
The list of countries giving on-arrival visa to Indians:
OCEANIA
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
MIDDLE EAST
Iran
Jordan
Oman
Qatar
CARIBBEAN
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
ASIA
Bhutan
Cambodia
Indonesia
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Maldives
Myanmar
Nepal
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Timor-Leste
AMERICAS
Bolivia
El Salvador
AFRICA
Burundi
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Zimbabwe
