Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Chandigarh, February 8

An old video of actor Akshay Kumar answering Karan Johar’s question in his popular chat show resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, Akshay Kumar clearly refused to answer Johar’s question because he excluded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name from ‘most stunning actress’ list.

Karan had asked him who according to him was most stunning Deepika, Katrina or Kareena. The actor then asked the filmmaker why Aishwarya Rai’s name was not on the list and he refused to answer, leaving KJo stumped.

When asked again, Akshay replied, “But even I was wondering, why Aishwarya’s name is not there?” adding, “I’m not answering that now.”

After a brief moment of silence in the video, KJo replied back admitting, "You’ve just made me feel terrible. Thank You!”

The video has been shared online and received mixed reactions as a few fans praised Akshay for taking a stand for Ash, while others continued to justify that not every actress in KJo’s list is a star kid. Akshay, meanwhile, won hearts for his dignified response.

