China tries to delink LAC stand-off from bilateral ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh blamed China for having “eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations” by its actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Beijing today issued a statement attempting to delink the border issue from other bilateral issues.

A statement posted on the Chinese Defence Ministry website described yesterday’s meeting between Rajnath and Gen Li Shangfu at New Delhi. Without wanting to commit itself to resolving the three-year-old stand-off at the LAC, the Chinese statement said: “The two sides should take a long-term view, place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations, and promote the transition of the border situation to normalised management”.

Clearly making an attempt to delink the LAC stand-off from other matters, the Chinese statement quoted General Shangfu as having said, “As major neighbouring countries and important developing countries, China and India share far more common interests than differences.” India has conveyed that the resolution of the LAC stand-off is a prerequisite to anything else. Rajnath Singh had yesterday categorically conveyed that “development of relations between India and China was premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders”. He had added that “all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and commitments. Violation of the existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations”.

The two sides should view bilateral relations and each other’s development from a comprehensive, long-term and strategic perspective, and jointly contribute wisdom and strength to world and regional peace and stability, the Chinese statement said.

On the LAC, the Chinese statement today said “General Shangfu pointed out that currently, the situation on the China-India border is generally stable and the two sides have maintained communication through military and diplomatic channels”. The Chinese statement added that “it is hoped that the two sides will work together to continuously enhance mutual trust between the two militaries and make proper contributions to the development of bilateral relations”.

This is the first visit by a Chinese Defence Minister to India after the armies of the two countries have been locked in a stand-off along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh since April 2020. General Shangfu is here for the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting.