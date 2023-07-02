Pune, July 2
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said a decision has to be taken on those who violated the party line and joined the Eknath Shinde government, indicating that action would be taken against Ajit Pawar and other leaders who became part of the ruling dispensation.
In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.
Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar said his endeavour after this development would be to travel as much as possible within state and the country, and build relations with people.
Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP’s name, but would go to people instead.
“Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them,” he said.
He said some party leaders were nervous about probes by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif.
“Today’s episode (on his party MLAs joining the Shinde government) may be new for others, but not for me,” he said.
Pawar said he was not bothered that people have left, but he was worried about their future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra political shake-up LIVE Updates: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...
Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar
‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...
Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt
NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...
Two 'village volunteers' killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur
Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up
Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann
'If the money is not paid by them, then their pension and ot...