Girl who was told by Bihar IAS officer 'next you will want free condoms' offered free supply of sanitary pads

Chandigarh, October 1
Bihar's Riya Kumari, who was told "next you will want free condoms" by an IAS officer, has been offered a year's worth of free sanitary pads.
Also read: Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl
Kumari who resides in Kamla Nehru Nagar slum area here, had caught the attention of a leading manufacturer of women's hygiene products.
Feminine hygiene brand Everteen said in a statement it will provide Riya Kumari, who is aged 20 years and a student of BA Part I, with "a year-long supply of sanitary pads" as a "token of appreciation for her courage".
My question (on sanitary pads) wasn't wrong. They aren't a big thing, I can buy but many live in slums & can't afford them. So, I asked question not just for myself but for all girls. We went there to keep our concern & not to fight: Riya Kumari who asked question to IAS officer https://t.co/zoYoGyNPo1 pic.twitter.com/CJ9znhelNj— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Friday issued a statement condemning the indiscretion of senior IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah during an interaction with girl students here earlier this week which has led to an outcry.
अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP— Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022
The Information and Public Relations Department said in the statement that "cognizance has been taken and high-level review done" of the utterances of Bamhrah who has also been slapped with a notice by the National Commission for Women.
The statement asserted that the conduct of Bamhrah, who heads the state's Women and Child Development Corporation, was "not appropriate in the view of the state government".
The officer has, meanwhile, issued a signed statement expressing regret over the controversy that arose after a purported video footage of the September 27 function went viral on social media.
With PTI/ANI inputs
