How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

Chandigarh, September 24
Police on Saturday morning found the body of Ankita Bhandari, allegedly killed by the son of a BJP leader, from a canal where the accused had dumped her.
Also read: Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee’s murder; his resort bulldozed after protest
The development in the case was shared by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet, who said he was pained by the incident.
आज प्रातः काल बेटी अंकिता का पार्थिव शव बरामद कर लिया गया। इस हृदय विदारक घटना से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 24, 2022
दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाने हेतु पुलिस उपमहानिरीक्षक पी. रेणुका देवी जी के नेतृत्व में SIT का गठन कर इस गंभीर मामले की गहराई से जांच के भी आदेश दे दिए हैं।
Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case and the owner of the resort where the victim worked, is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar.
Ankita’s Facebook friend Pushp, who works in Jammu, helped solve the murder.
According to a report in Amar Ujala, Pushp reached Rishikesh a day after the incident. He told Ankita’s family and the police that he had spoken to Ankita on the night of the incident. He claimed that Ankita told him that “she was trapped” and the resort operator and manager “forced her to have physical relations with the customers”.
Pushp said the resort operator Pulkit Arya also allegedly molested Ankita when drunk. Pushp said Ankita's phone was switched off at 8.30pm that day. When he called Pulkit Arya, he said Ankita had slept in his room, reports the paper. After this, Pulkit Arya's phone was also switched off.
Pushp later spoke to the manager, who said Ankita was in the gym. Pushp said that after this he spoke to the chef of the hotel, who said he had not seen Ankita.
In the morning, the manager informed Pushp that Ankita had gone somewhere.
As per the report in the paper, the three accused took Ankita out with them at 8.30pm against her wishes. The trio allegedly pushed her in the canal, about 1.5km from the barrage towards Haridwar. When they returned to the resort, Ankita was not with them. But they told the staff that Ankita had gone to her room.
The next day, information about Ankita having gone missing, was given to her father who filed a missing report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...