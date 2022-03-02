Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO role

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, on Tuesday said he had declined the Tata Group’s offer to be the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India as “some sections of the Indian media” have tried to give “colour to my appointment in an undesirable manner”.

Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Pakistan. RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) had said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ayci, “keeping in view national security”. In a statement, Ayci said, “Since the announcement, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to give colour to my appointment.” He added, “As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well-being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it will not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative.”

SJM’s co-convener Ashwani Mahajan had said, “The government is seized of the matter and we are sure the government would take appropriate decision.”

Tata Sons had on February 14 announced the appointment of Ayci as the CEO and MD of recently privatised Air India.

In the statement, Ayci expressed his gratefulness to the Tata Group and its Chairman N Chandrasekaran for extending to him the honour and the opportunity to lead Air India.