Assembly Polls 2022: In Amethi, PM attacks dynastic politics

New Delhi, February 24

Launching an all-out attack against the Congress and harping on his dynasty jibe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, today said, “The family members are cursing your intellect since you ousted one of them from the seat in the last General Election.”

Addressing a well-attended gathering, the PM said, “The people of Amethi already know that (their) family members (hinting at Congress) do not belong to anyone. You have been loyal to these families for a very long time. But the moment you voted them out, they started cursing your intellect by going to Kerala.”

BJP government created 5L jobs Only 2 lakh jobs created in 10 yrs before 2017 in UP, Yogi govt generated 5 lakh jobs with transparency in 5 years. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was BJP’s candidate from Amethi, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating Congress’ Rahul Gandhi. It was for the first time since 1988 that the Congress failed to win the seat.

Further taking swipe against the Samajwadi Party for being “far away from ground reality”, the Prime Minister said, “Parivarvaadi parties want to come to authority to increase their family’s power and rule over you like kings. The BJP’s power isn’t bahubali/mafia, but people of UP.”

Further turning heat on his opponents on terror issue, the PM said some opposition parties did not dare to welcome the court verdict on Ahmedabad blasts as they feared losing their vote bank.

Meanwhile, addressing another rally in Prayagraj, Modi also took a swipe at rivals alleging they see development works in Ayodhya and Kashi through communal lens.

Plaint against PM for violating poll code

A group of eminent professors and advocates on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission complaining against PM Narendra Modi for giving a TV interview on February 9, which was less than 24 hours before the first phase of polling for UP polls. They claimed it was a clear violation of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and also the Model Code of Conduct. TNS

Shah praises yogi govt on law and order

Bahraich (UP): Praising the Yogi Adityanath government’s work on the law and order front in UP, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said no “baahubali” could be seen now even using a telescope and that it is only “Bajrangbali” everywhere. He said the SP chief couldn’t see improvement in law and order as he was wearing “dark glasses”. PTI

